Updated NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Card

– NJPW has an updated card for Wrestle Kingdom 14 following this weekend’s World Tag League. You can see the latest lineup below for the show, which runs January 4th and 5th at the Tokyo Dome:

Night One

* IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Jay White vs Tetsuya Naito

* Jushin Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke and Tiger Mask (w/El Samurai) vs. Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa and Ryusuke Taguchi (w/Kuniaki Kobayashi)

Night Two

* IWGP Heavyweight Championship vs. IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada OR Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White OR Tetsuya Naito

* Loser of Jay White/Tetsuya Naito vs. Loser of Kazuchika Okada/Kota Ibushi

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho

* IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship Match: Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Roppongi 3K

* Retirement Match: Jushin Liger vs. Opponent TBD