Various News: Updated NWA 70th Anniversary Card, WWE Stars Heading to Ringside Fest on October 27th
– Here is the updated card for Sunday’s NWA 70th Anniversary event. Which will air on Fite TV for $24.99…
* NWA Champion Cody vs. Nick Aldis – Best of Three Falls.
* NWA Women’s Champion Jazz vs. Penelope Ford.
* Willie Mack vs. Jay Bradley vs. Mike Parrow vs. Ricky Starks – NWA National Title Match A.
* Sam Shaw vs. Colt Cabana, Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara – NWA National Title Match B.
* Match A and B Winners face to crown new NWA National Champion.
* Tim Storm vs. Pretty Peter Avalon.
* Crimson & Jax Dane (with Road Warrior Animal) open challenge.
* Former NWA Champions Jeff Jarrett, Blue Demon Jr., Tim Storm, and Dory Funk Jr, will all be in attendance at the event as well.
That’s a hell of a broadcast team! You can expect an incredible show and a top notch production next Sunday in Nashville exclusively on @FiteTV#NWA70 #NWA #Nashville #Wrestling #NWA70onFITE #CodyAldis2 #TitleMatch #TenPoundsOfGold pic.twitter.com/pqTW5P6iS5
— #NWA70 #PFL9 Cyrus Fees (@cyrustheshow) October 15, 2018
– Matt Hardy, Kurt Angle, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, & Kyle O’Reilly will all appear at Ringside Fest on October 27th. More details available here.