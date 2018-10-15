Various News: Updated NWA 70th Anniversary Card, WWE Stars Heading to Ringside Fest on October 27th

– Here is the updated card for Sunday’s NWA 70th Anniversary event. Which will air on Fite TV for $24.99…

* NWA Champion Cody vs. Nick Aldis – Best of Three Falls.

* NWA Women’s Champion Jazz vs. Penelope Ford.

* Willie Mack vs. Jay Bradley vs. Mike Parrow vs. Ricky Starks – NWA National Title Match A.

* Sam Shaw vs. Colt Cabana, Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara – NWA National Title Match B.

* Match A and B Winners face to crown new NWA National Champion.

* Tim Storm vs. Pretty Peter Avalon.

* Crimson & Jax Dane (with Road Warrior Animal) open challenge.

* Former NWA Champions Jeff Jarrett, Blue Demon Jr., Tim Storm, and Dory Funk Jr, will all be in attendance at the event as well.

– Matt Hardy, Kurt Angle, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, & Kyle O’Reilly will all appear at Ringside Fest on October 27th. More details available here.