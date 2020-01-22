wrestling / News
Updated NWA: Hard Times Card Following NWA Powerrr
– The NWA has an updated lineup for its Hard Times PPV following this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place Friday and is available through FITE.TV:
* Non-Title Match: Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon
* Women’s Championship Match: Allysin Kay vs. Thunder Rosa (w/Melina)
* Tag Team Championship Match: The Rock N’ Roll Express vs. James Storm & Eli Drake vs. The Wild Cards
* National Championship Match: Aron Stevens vs. Scott Steiner
Television Title Tournament:
* Trevor Murodch vs. The Question Mark
* Zicky vs. Dan Maff
* Ricky Starks vs. Cross
* Ken Anderson vs. Tim Storm
Marty Scurll will also be in attendance for the show to continue his feud with Nick Aldis.
