wrestling / News
Updated NXT Breakout Tournament Brackets Revealed on WWE NXT
August 3, 2021 | Posted by
The NXT Breakout Tournament’s first round is complete, and the semifinal matches are set. Tonight’s episode of NXT saw Trey Baxter defeat Joe Gacy to advance to the semifinals of the eight-man tournament’s 2021 iteration. You can see the brackets for the semis below:
* Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson
* Odyssey Jones vs. Trey Baxter
The winner of the NXT Breakout Tournament gets a title match of their choosing.
