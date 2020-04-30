Updated Cruiserweight Championship Standings Following This Week’s NXT

WWE has updated standings for their Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament following this week’s NXT. On tonight’s episode, Drake Maverick defeated Tony Nese and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott beat El Hijo Del Fantasma to pick up their first wins.

The updated standings are below. The top performers in each group after three matches apiece will face off in the match to determine the interim champion.

Group A:

Jake Atlas: 1-0

Kushida: 1-0

Drake Maverick: 1-1

Tony Nese: 0-2

Group B:

Akira Tozawa: 1-0

El Hijo Del Fantasma: 1-1

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott: 1-1

Jack Gallagher: 0-1