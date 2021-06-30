wrestling / News

Updated NXT Great American Bash Card

June 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Great American Bash

WWE has an updated card for their Great American Bash episode of NXT, which takes place next week. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which will air on July 6th live on USA Network:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart
* Million Dollar Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes
If Knight wins, Grimes must become his butler.
* Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

