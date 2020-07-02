wrestling / News
Updated NXT Great American Bash Night Two Lineup
July 1, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for night two of the Great American Bash after tonight’s first night. You can see the updated card below for the second night, which airs next Wednesday on USA Network:
* Winner Takes All NXT Championship & North American Championship Match: Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole
* El Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) vs. Drake Maverick and Breezango
* Street Fight: Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae
* Mercedes Martinez makes her return
