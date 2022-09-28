Updated NXT Halloween Havoc Card

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Halloween Havoc after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on October 22 and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Two More TBD