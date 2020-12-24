wrestling / News
Updated NXT New Year’s Evil Card
December 23, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for the New Year’s Evil episode of NXT following tonight’s episode. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez will do battle in a Last Woman Standing match.
The updated lineup for the event is below. It takes place on January 6th in place of the usual episode of NXT and airs on USA Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Last Woman Standing Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
* Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest
