Updated NXT No Mercy Card

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT No Mercy following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on September 1st live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry

Special Guest Referee: Trick Williams

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Jaida Parker

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Wendy Choo

* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom

* Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz