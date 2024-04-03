wrestling / News
Updated NXT Stand & Deliver Card
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on April 6th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Wolfdogs vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer
* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs
* Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Thea Hail, Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordon vs. Jacy Jayne, Kiana James & Izzi Dame
* Joe Gacy vs. Shawn Spears (Countdown Show)
* The Meta-Four to host