Updated NXT Stand & Deliver Card
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on April 6th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Wolfdogs vs. TBA
* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs
* Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes
* The Meta-Four to host
