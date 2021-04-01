Updated NXT: Stand & Deliver Cards

WWE has an updated card for both nights of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver following this week’s NXT. You can see the updated lineups below for the show, which airs on April 7th and 8th. The first night will stream on Peacock and air on USA Network, while the second will stream on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere:

Night One:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma

* NXT North American Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match: Isaiah Scott vs. Leon Ruff vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight

* NXT UK Championship Match: WALTER vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Pete Dunne vs. Kushida

Night Two:

* NXT Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross

* Unsanctioned Match: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Johnny Gargano vs. TBA

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Unification Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LaRae & Indi Hartwell