Updated NXT Takeover 31 Betting Odds For All Five Matches

BetOnline has sent us the following betting odds for all five matches at NXT Takeover 31, which seem to suggest that all of the champions will retain their titles.

Finn Balor (c) vs Kyle O’Reilly

Finn Balor -700 (1/7)

Kyle O’Reilly +400 (4/1)

Io Shirai (c) vs Candice LeRae

Io Shirai -170 (10/17)

Candice LeRae +130 (13/10)

Damian Priest (c) vs Johnny Gargano

Damien Priest -160 (5/8)

Johnny Gargano +120 (6/5)

Santos Escobar (c) vs Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott

Santos Escobar -180 (5/9)

Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott +140 (7/5)

Kushida vs Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream -150 (2/3)

Kushida +110 (11/10)