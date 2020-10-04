wrestling / News
Updated NXT Takeover 31 Betting Odds For All Five Matches
BetOnline has sent us the following betting odds for all five matches at NXT Takeover 31, which seem to suggest that all of the champions will retain their titles.
Finn Balor (c) vs Kyle O’Reilly
Finn Balor -700 (1/7)
Kyle O’Reilly +400 (4/1)
Io Shirai (c) vs Candice LeRae
Io Shirai -170 (10/17)
Candice LeRae +130 (13/10)
Damian Priest (c) vs Johnny Gargano
Damien Priest -160 (5/8)
Johnny Gargano +120 (6/5)
Santos Escobar (c) vs Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott
Santos Escobar -180 (5/9)
Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott +140 (7/5)
Kushida vs Velveteen Dream
Velveteen Dream -150 (2/3)
Kushida +110 (11/10)
