Updated NXT Takeover: In Your House Card
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Takeover: In Your House after this week’s episode of NXT. WWE has confirmed two matches for the show, with additional matches set up but not yet confirmed. The show takes place on June 13th from the Capitol Wrestling Center and airs on Peacock in the US, and WWE Network elsewhere.
The confirmed matches are:
* NXT Championship Match: Karrion Kross vs. Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano
* Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight
And teased on tonight’s match, though not yet confirmed, are:
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon
* Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez
