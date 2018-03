Updated NXT Takeover: New Orleans Card (SPOILERS)

– The card for NXT Takeover: New Orleans has been updated following Wednesday night’s tapings. The latest card is as follows:

* NXT Championship Match: Andrade Cien Almas vs. Aleister Black

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals For NXT Tag Team Championship: The Undisputed Era vs. Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne vs. Authors Of Pain

* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: EC3 vs. Killian Dain vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream vs. Ricochet