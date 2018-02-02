Updated NXT Takeover: New Orleans Card (Spoilers)

WWE has confirmed two matches for NXT Takeover: New Orleans via the NXT TV tapings. The tapings revealed an NXT Women’s Championship rematch between Shayna Baszler and Ember Moon, as well as Aleister Black challenging NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas.

In addition, the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will take place on the show. You can see the first round brackets (and some results) for that here.

The show takes place on April 7th in Smoothie King Center before WrestleMania 34.

* NXT Championship Match: Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon

* Finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Participants TBD