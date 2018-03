Updated NXT Takeover: New Orleans Lineup (SPOILERS)

– According to Pwinsider.com, here is the card for NXT Takeover: New Orleans…

* NXT North American Title Ladder Match: EC3 vs. Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dane vs. Ricochet

* NXT Women’s Title Match: Champion Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler

* Dusty Tag Classic Final For NXT Tag Team Titles: The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly vs. The Authors of Pain vs. Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong

* Unsanctioned Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

* NXT Title Match: Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Aleister Black