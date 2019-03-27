wrestling / News
Updated NXT Takeover: New York Card
March 27, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has an updated card for NXT Takeover: New York following this week’s episode. The show takes place on April 5th from Brooklyn, New York. The updated card is:
* NXT Championship Two of Three Falls Match: Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano
* NXT Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match: Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The War Raiders (c)
* NXT North American Championship Match: Matt Riddle vs. The Velveteen Dream
* WWE UK Championship Match: WALTER vs. Pete Dunne
