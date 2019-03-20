wrestling / News

Updated NXT Takeover: New York Card

March 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: New York Fatal Four-Way

– WWE has an updated card for NXT Takeover: New York following Wednesday’s episode of NXT. The show takes place in April 6th in Brooklyn, New York. The updated card is as follows:

* Two of Three Falls Match For Vacant NXT Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders vs. Dusty Rhodes Classic Winners
* WWE UK Championship Match: Pete Dunne vs. WALTER
* NXT Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane

