wrestling / News
Updated NXT Takeover: Philadelphia Card (Spoilers)
January 4, 2018 | Posted by
– The card for NXT Takeover: Philadelphia has been updated following Thursday night’s NXT tapings. You can see the spoilery updated card below:
* NXT Championship Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
* NXT Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: The Authors of Pain vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler
* Extreme Rules Match: Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black
* Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain