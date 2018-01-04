 

wrestling / News

Updated NXT Takeover: Philadelphia Card (Spoilers)

January 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: Philadelphia

– The card for NXT Takeover: Philadelphia has been updated following Thursday night’s NXT tapings. You can see the spoilery updated card below:

* NXT Championship Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
* NXT Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: The Authors of Pain vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler
* Extreme Rules Match: Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black
* Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain

article topics :

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading