Updated NXT Takeover: Philadelphia Card (Spoilers)

– The card for NXT Takeover: Philadelphia has been updated following Thursday night’s NXT tapings. You can see the spoilery updated card below:

* NXT Championship Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

* NXT Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: The Authors of Pain vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler

* Extreme Rules Match: Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black

* Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain