Updated NXT Takeover: Portland Card

WWE has an updated card for NXT Takeover: Portland following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the updated lineup for the show below. It takes place on February 22nd in Portland, Oregon and airs live on WWE Network.

* NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovich

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca BelAir

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Undisputed Era vs. Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne

* Street Fight: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai

* Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor