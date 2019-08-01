wrestling / News
Updated NXT Takeover: Toronto II Card
July 31, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has an updated card for NXT Takeover: Toronto II following this week’s episode of NXT. The updated card is below and includes the stipulations for the NXT Championship main event:
Two of Three Falls NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano
* First Fall is Street Fight, Second Fall is a singles match, Third Fall decided by William Regal
NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)
NXT North American Championship Match: Velveteen Dream vs. Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong
NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Mia Yim
Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai
NXT Breakout Tournament Finals: Cameron Grimes vs. Jordan Myles
