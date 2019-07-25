wrestling / News
Updated NXT Takeover: Toronto II Card
July 24, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has an updated card for NXT Takeover: Toronto II following this week’s episode of NXT. The updated cars is below and includes the stipulations for the NXT Championship main event:
Two of Three Falls NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano
* First Fall is Street Fight, Second Fall is a singles match, Third Fall decided by William Regal
NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)
NXT North American Championship Match: Velveteen Dream vs. Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong
More Trending Stories
- AEW Officially Announces TV Premiere On TNT On October 2 At 8 PM ET
- Tiered Version of WWE Network May Launch Soon
- Eric Bischoff On If He Ever Tried to Get Kurt Angle For WCW, Recalls Having A Shot at Getting Brock Lesnar
- Bruce Prichard Defends 2005 ‘Dr. Heinie’ Jim Ross Segment, Says It Was ‘Done Out of Love’