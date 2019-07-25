Updated NXT Takeover: Toronto II Card

– WWE has an updated card for NXT Takeover: Toronto II following this week’s episode of NXT. The updated cars is below and includes the stipulations for the NXT Championship main event:

Two of Three Falls NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano

* First Fall is Street Fight, Second Fall is a singles match, Third Fall decided by William Regal

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)

NXT North American Championship Match: Velveteen Dream vs. Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong