Updated NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Card

We have an updated lineup for NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day following this week’s NXT. You can see the updated lineup for the PPV below. NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day takes place on Sunday and airs live on WWE Network.

* NXT Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne

* NXT North American Championship Match: Johnny Gargano vs. KUSHIDA.

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Io Shirai vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Toni Storm

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Classic Finals: Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Classic Finals: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans