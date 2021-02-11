wrestling / News
Updated NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Card
February 10, 2021 | Posted by
We have an updated lineup for NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day following this week’s NXT. You can see the updated lineup for the PPV below. NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day takes place on Sunday and airs live on WWE Network.
* NXT Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne
* NXT North American Championship Match: Johnny Gargano vs. KUSHIDA.
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Io Shirai vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Toni Storm
* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Classic Finals: Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Classic Finals: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Praises Talents of Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre, Recalls Extreme Rules Tag Match
- Tama Tonga on KENTA Teaming With Kenny Omega in AEW, Calls Omega a ‘Spotlight Whore’
- Bully Ray Praises Toughness and Work Ethic of Lana, Says She Does Things ‘The Right Way’
- Britt Baker Wants AEW Women’s Division To Get More TV Time