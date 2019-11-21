wrestling / News
Updated NXT Takeover: WarGames Card
November 20, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has an updated card for NXT Takeover: WarGames following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Saturday on WWE Network from the Allstate Arena near Chicago:
* WarGames Match: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, One More TBA
Order of Entry Advantage: Undisputed Era
* WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, Kay Lee Ray
Order of Entry Advantage: Team Baszler
* #1 Contender’s Match: Killian Dain vs. Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest
* Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle
