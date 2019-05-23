Updated NXT Takeover: XXV Card – Tag Team Title Ladder Match Set

– WWE has an updated card for NXT Takeover: XXV, featuring a match to determine the new Tag Team Champions and more. The card now includes the announcement by William Regal that the vacant NXT Tag Team Championships will be contested in a ladder match between The Undisputed, The Street Profits, The Forgotten Sons, and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

You can see the updated card below for the event, which takes place on June 8th in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

* NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Io Shirai vs. Shayna Baszler

* NXT North American Championship Match: Tyler Breeze vs. The Velveteen Dream

* NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch