wrestling / News
Updated NXT Takeover XXX Card: Five Matches Set
August 19, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for this weekend’s NXT Takeover XXX following tonight’s episode of NXT. You can see the updated card below for the show.
NXT Takeover XXX takes place on Saturday and airs on WWE Network.
* NXT Championship Match: Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai
* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream
* Pat McAfee vs. Adam Cole
* Pre-Show NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza vs. Breezango vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Conspiracy Theory That Hulk Hogan Pushed WCW To Bring in Warrior in 1998 So He Could Avoid Facing Bret Hart, How Much Warrior Was Paid
- Bully Ray, Velvet Sky Criticize Shawn Michaels’ Selling of Randy Orton’s Punt Kick
- Nia Jax Posts Comment on Velveteen Dream Investigation Post
- Former WWE Head of Security Discusses Taking Vince McMahon to the Doctor After He Tore His Quads, Being Stuck On Plane With Paul Heyman