Updated NXT Takeover XXX Card: Five Matches Set

WWE has an updated card for this weekend’s NXT Takeover XXX following tonight’s episode of NXT. You can see the updated card below for the show.

NXT Takeover XXX takes place on Saturday and airs on WWE Network.

* NXT Championship Match: Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai

* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream

* Pat McAfee vs. Adam Cole

* Pre-Show NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza vs. Breezango vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch