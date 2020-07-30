Updated NXT Takeover XXX Card

WWE has an updated card for NXT Takeover XXX following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the updated lineup for the show below.

NXT Takeover XXX airs on August 22nd on WWE Network.

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley or Dakota Kai

* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Bronson Reed vs. Dexter Lumis vs. [Ridge Holland or Oney Lorcan or Damian Priest] vs. Two More TBD