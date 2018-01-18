Updated NXT Takeover: Philadelphia Card

– Following last night’s episode of NXT TV, here are the confirmed matches for NXT Takeover: Philadelphia. The card only reflects what has been announced on TV…

* Extreme Rules Match: Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black

* NXT Women’s Title Match: Champion Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler

* NXT Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Authors of Pain vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

* NXT Title Match: Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. the winner of next week’s Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream match