wrestling / News
Updated NXT Vengeance Day Card
February 1, 2022 | Posted by
We have an updated lineup for NXT Vengeance Day following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can see the full card below for the show, which airs on February 15th on USA Network:
* NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolan vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta
More Trending Stories
- Shane McMahon Rumored to Have Booked Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Receiving Heat Backstage
- Bron Breakker Makes Fun of Dolph Ziggler, Ziggler Threatens to Take WWE NXT Title From Breakker
- Nia Jax Reveals She Declined Offer to Participate in WWE Royal Rumble, Felt Offer Was a Slap in the Face
- Royal Rumble Matches Reportedly Affected By Triple H & TJ Wilson’s Absences