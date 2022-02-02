Updated NXT Vengeance Day Card

We have an updated lineup for NXT Vengeance Day following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can see the full card below for the show, which airs on February 15th on USA Network:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolan vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta