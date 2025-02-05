wrestling / News
Updated NXT Vengeance Day Lineup
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Vengeance Day following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on February 15th and airs live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally:
* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Giulia vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley vs. Stephanie Vaquer
* Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans (if Evans gets cleared)
