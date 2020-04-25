Updated Official AEW Rankings: Darby Allin Jumps Into Top 5

AEW has released the latest update to its official rankings with Darby Allin Coffin Dropping his way into the the men’s top five. You can see the full rankings below, which see Allin leap into the #3 spot while Chris Jericho fell out of the top five. Cody remains at #1, while Lance Archer and Kenny Omega both moved up a spot.

Allin was also named the wrestler of the week after he beat Sammy Guevara on this week’s Dynamite in the TNT Championship Tournament.

The women’s and tag team rankings were unchanged, with Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander in the top two spots for the women and the Dark Order and Young Bucks topping the tag rankings. The lists are:

Men’s Division

Champion: Jon Moxley (9-0 in 2020, 14-2-1 overall)

1. Cody (7-1, 14-6-1) (Last Week: #1)

2. Kenny Omega (4-0, 20-7) (Last Week: #3)

3. Darby Allin (5-2, 10-9-1) (Last Week: Not Ranked)

4. Lance Archer (3-0, 3-0) (Last Week: #5)

5. Jake Hager (4-1, 5-1) (Last Week: #4)

Women’s Division

Champion: Nyla Rose (4-1 in 2020, 9-4 overall)

1. Hikaru Shida (7-1, 12-5) (Last Week: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (2-3, 6-6) (Last Week: #2)

3. Yuka Sakazaki (1-1, 1-4) (Last Week: #3)

4. Britt Baker (3-3, 11-7) (Last Week: #4)

5. Riho (3-3, 11-6) (Last Week: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0 in 2020)

1. The Dark Order (5-0) (Last Week: #1)

2. The Young Bucks (2-2) (Last Week: #2)

3. Best Friends (4-3) (Last Week: #3)

4. SCU (2-3) (Last Week: #4)

5. Lucha Bros (1-2) (Last Week: #5)

Official #AEW Rankings as Friday, April 24th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/hIluNWpZpe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 24, 2020