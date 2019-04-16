Updated On Titus O’Neil And Swerved Cameraman Lawsuit

– PWInsider has the latest on Titus O’Neil and the lawsuit brought against him by cameraman Donald Anderson. Anderson alleges he was injured by Titus after the WWE star became upset while being filmed for a segment on WWE Network prank series Swerved

In the latest update, Titus requested an extension through July 1 to conduct his own discovery, noting that his side intended to depose a number of those involved in the case, including Anderson, Paige, several executives from Uranus/Gorilla including Executive Producer Jeff Tremain, Director Ben Pluimer, Producer Barry Smoller, and WWE Vice President of Digital Brian Terwillinger. Titus is seeking to learn about the relationship between WWE and Gorilla/Uranus including whether Gorilla/Uranus “routinely film individuals being assaulted and battered without their consent.” An Apr. 12 filing noted that in the case of Paige, they wanted to know the level of her involvement in the cattle prod incident and “to what extent she was directed” by Uranus/Gorilla. Titus is also looking for documentation on which WWE talents were asked or volunteered to take part in the Swerved series and is seeking all medical documentation on Anderson’s alleged injuries.

The court has approved Titus’s request, giving him until July 1 to complete his own discovery.

PWInsider finishes by noting that unless the sides opt to settle out of court, there is unlikely to be any major updates to the case until the summer.