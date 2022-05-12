Updated Owen Hart Tournament Brackets Following AEW Dynamite

We have updated brackets for both the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. As previously noted, Adam Cole defeated Dax Harwood to advance in the tournament on Dynamite. Jeff Hardy also advanced, defeating Darby Allin in the main event of the show.

The updated bracket for the men’s tournament is:

Quarterfinals

* Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Samoa Joe vs. (TBA) Joker

Semifinals

* Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy

Meanwhile, Toni Storm advanced to the semifinals of the women’s tournament by beating Jamie Hayter. Those updated brackets are:

Quarterfinals

* Britt Baker vs. TBA (Joker)

* Riho vs. Ruby Soho

* Red Velvet vs. Hikaru Shida

Semifinals

* Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker OR Joker