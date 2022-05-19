Updated Owen Hart Tournament Brackets Following AEW Dynamite

We have updated brackets for both the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. As noted, Samoa Joe defeated Johnny Elite to advance in the tournament on Dynamite. Kyle O’Reilly also advanced past the quarterfinals, defeating Rey Fenix on the show, and in the main event Adam Cole beat Jeff Hardy to advance to the finals.

The updated bracket for the men’s tournament is:

SEMIFINALS

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Samoa Joe

FINALS

* Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly OR Samoa Joe

Meanwhile, Britt Baker advanced to the semifinals of the women’s tournament by beating Maki Itoh. Those updated brackets are:

QUARTERFINALS

* Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander

SEMIFINALS

* Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker

* Ruby Soho vs. Red Velvet OR Kris Statlander