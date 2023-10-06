Note on Late PPV Buys for AEW All In and All Out

As previously reported, Tony Khan noted that this past Sunday’s AEW WrestleDream had over 100,000 PPV buys and performed better than All Out. Beyond that, it’s unknown what the exact numbers are at this time. The show appears to be up 16.2% from All Out (steaming buys up 25%) and down 56.7% from All In. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the final numbers for All In and All Out after late PPV buys came in.

The belief is that All Out itself ended up with over 100,000 buys, with a conservative estimate of 115,000. All In had a 21.5$ increase with late buys and is around 192,000. This is 36.9% better than Forbidden Door, while the Chicago show is 14.1% down from that show.