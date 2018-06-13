wrestling / News
Updated Preview For Tonight’s Lucha Underground: Aztec Warfare 4 Confirmed
June 13, 2018
– Here is the update preview for tonight’s season 4 debut of Lucha Underground, which airs at 8PM ET on the El Rey Network, and will include Aztec Warfare 4…
BELIEVERS!!! Tonight is the night! The new season of @LuchaElRey kicks off with AZTEC WARFARE 4!!! 8p ET on @ElReyNetwork! #luchaunderground #luchalibre #prowrestling #wrestling #lucha #newseason #aztecwarfare #ceromiedo #slamtown #animo #lickofdeath #action #tv pic.twitter.com/OqLNZBhyuT
— Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) June 13, 2018
“The Lucha Underground’s Temple moves to a new location and Pentagon Dark must defend his Lucha Underground Championship for the first time. Dario Cueto’s fate is revealed.”