Updated Raw and Smackdown Rosters Following WWE Draft
– The full rosters for Raw and Smackdown are set (for now) following the conclusion of the WWE Draft on Raw. You can see the full rosters of both below following the conclusion of the draft.
There are still several undrafted people who are now, by the Draft rules, free agents and able to sign with whichever brand they wish.
Raw
Becky Lynch
The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows)
Drew McIntyre
Randy Orton
Ricochet
Bobby Lashley
Alexa Bliss
Kevin Owens
Natalya
The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)
Nikki Cross
The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
Seth Rollins
Charlotte Flair
Andrade and Zelina Vega
The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane)
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will still be defended across brands
Rusev
Aleister Black
Cedric Alexander
Humberto Carillo
Erick Rowan
Buddy Murphy
Jinder Mahal
R-Truth
Samoa Joe
Akira Tozawa
Shelton Benjamin
Rey Musterio
Titus O’Neil
Liv Morgan
EC3
Eric Young
Sin Cara
Smackdown
Roman Reigns
Bray Wyatt
Sasha Banks
Braun Strowman
Lacey Evans
The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)
Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, & Kalisto)
Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker)
Brock Lesnar
The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E., and Xavier Woods)
Daniel Bryan
Bayley
Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Sami Zayn)
Ali
Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler
Carmella (relationships are staying together)
The Miz
King Corbin
Shorty Gable
Elias
Apollo Crews
Drew Gulak
Heath Slater
Tamina
The B-Team
Undrafted
Cesaro
AOP (Akam & Rezar)
Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder
Dana Brooke
Drake Maverick
Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)
Luke Harper
Mojo Rawley
No Way José
Sarah Logan
The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)
