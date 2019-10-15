Updated Raw and Smackdown Rosters Following WWE Draft

– The full rosters for Raw and Smackdown are set (for now) following the conclusion of the WWE Draft on Raw. You can see the full rosters of both below following the conclusion of the draft.

There are still several undrafted people who are now, by the Draft rules, free agents and able to sign with whichever brand they wish.

Raw

Becky Lynch

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows)

Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton

Ricochet

Bobby Lashley

Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens

Natalya

The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Nikki Cross

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Seth Rollins

Charlotte Flair

Andrade and Zelina Vega

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will still be defended across brands

Rusev

Aleister Black

Cedric Alexander

Humberto Carillo

Erick Rowan

Buddy Murphy

Jinder Mahal

R-Truth

Samoa Joe

Akira Tozawa

Shelton Benjamin

Rey Musterio

Titus O’Neil

Liv Morgan

EC3

Eric Young

Sin Cara

Smackdown

Roman Reigns

Bray Wyatt

Sasha Banks

Braun Strowman

Lacey Evans

The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, & Kalisto)

Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker)

Brock Lesnar

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E., and Xavier Woods)

Daniel Bryan

Bayley

Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Sami Zayn)

Ali

Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Carmella (relationships are staying together)

The Miz

King Corbin

Shorty Gable

Elias

Apollo Crews

Drew Gulak

Heath Slater

Tamina

The B-Team

Undrafted

Cesaro

AOP (Akam & Rezar)

Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Dana Brooke

Drake Maverick

Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)

Luke Harper

Mojo Rawley

No Way José

Sarah Logan

The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)