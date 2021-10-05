UPDATED: WWE Releases Infographic of Raw & Smackdown Rosters Following Draft

UPDATE: WWE has released infographics showing the Raw and Smackdown rosters following the WWE Draft. You can see the infographics in the gallery below, which were sent to 411. The announcement reads:

WWE® UNVEILS NEW RAW® AND SMACKDOWN® ROSTERS

On the heels of a historic WWE Draft that took place over the course of two nights on Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw, WWE has unveiled the new rosters for both brands that go into effect beginning Friday, October 22.

ORIGINAL: The Raw and Smackdown rosters are set following the conclusion of the 2021 WWE Draft. You can see the updated rosters below, which were finalized with the final draft picks on Monday night’s episode of Raw Talk.

Notably, there were several people undrafted who are now free agents. Remaining as free agents as of now are Brock Lesnar, Bayley, and others.

The full current rosters are:

Raw

* WWE Champion Big E.

* Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest

* Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

* Bianca Belair

* Edge

* Keith “Bearcat” Lee

* Rey & Dominik Mysterio

* Austin Theory

* Bobby Lashley

* Seth Rollins

* AJ Styles & Omos

* Kevin Owens

* The Street Profits

* Finn Balor

* Karrion Kross

* Alexa Bliss

* Carmella

* Gable Steveson

* Nia Jax

* Drake Maverick

* Zelina Vega

* Tozawa

* Alpha Academy

* John Morrison

* R-Truth

* Doudrop

* T-Bar

* Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

* Liv Morgan

* Mia Yim

* Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

* Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

* Dana Brooke

* Tamina

* Tegan Nox

* Veer

* The Miz

* Jaxson Ryker

Smackdown

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

* Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

* Drew McIntyre

* The New Day

* Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

* Hit Row (Top Dolla, Swerve Scott, B-Fab, Ashante Thee Adonis)

* Naomi

* Jeff Hardy

* Sasha Banks

* Sheamus

* Shayna Baszler

* Xia Li

* The Viking Raiders

* Ricochet

* Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza

* Cesaro

* Ridge Holland

* Sami Zayn

* Toni Storm

* Drew Gulak

* Mace

* Mansoor & Mustafa Ali

* Shozti Blackheart

* Natalya

* Jinder Mahal & Shanky