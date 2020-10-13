wrestling / News
Updated Raw & Smackdown Rosters Following WWE Draft
The Raw and Smackdown rosters are set following the conclusion of the WWE Draft. You can see the updated rosters below, which were finalized with the final draft picks on Monday night’s episode of Raw Talk.
Notably, there were several people undrafted who are now free agents. Remaining as free agents as of now are Andrade, Billie Kay, Viking Raider Erik, Mickie James, and Zelina Vega.
The full current rosters are:
Raw
WWE Champion: Drew McIntyre
Raw Women’s Champion: Asuka
Raw Tag Team Champions: Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods
WWE United States Champion: Bobby Lashley
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
WWE 24/7 Champion: R-Truth
Drafted as Stables
* The Hurt Business (MVP, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin)
* RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING)
Drafted as Tag Teams
* The Miz & John Morrison
* Lince Dorado and Gran Metallik
Men’s Roster
* AJ Styles
* Akira Tozawa
* Angel Garza
* Arturo Ruas
* Bobby Lashley
* Bray Wyatt
* Braun Strowman
* Cedric Alexander
* Dabba-Kato
* Drew Gulak
* Drew McIntyre
* Elias
* Gran Metallik
* Humberto Carrillo
* Jeff Hardy
* John Morrison
* The Miz
* Keith Lee
* Kofi Kingston
* Lince Dorado
* MACE
* Matt Riddle
* MVP
* Mustafa Ali
* R-Truth
* Randy Orton
* Ricochet
* Riddick Moss
* Sheamus
* Shelton Benjamin
* SLAPJACK
* T-BAR
* Titus O’Neil
* Tucker
* Xavier Woods
Women’s Roster
* Alexa Bliss
* Charlotte Flair
* Dana Brooke
* Lacey Evans
* Lana
* Mandy Rose
* Naomi
* Nia Jax
* Nikki Cross
* Peyton Royce
* RECKONING
* Shayna Baszler
Smackdown
WWE Universal Champion: Roman Reigns
Smackdown Women’s Champion: Bayley
WWE Intercontinental Champion: Sami Zayn
Smackdown Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits
Drafted as Stables
None
Drafted as Tag Teams
* Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura
* Dolph Zigger & Robert Roode
* Dominik and Rey Mysterio
* The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)
Men’s Roster
* Apollo Crews
* Aleister Black
* Angelo Dawkins
* Big E.
* Cesaro
* Daniel Bryan
* Dolph Zigger
* Dominik Mysterio
* Jey Uso
* Kalisto
* Kevin Owens
* King Corbin
* Lars Sullivan
* Montez Ford
* Murphy
* Otis
* Rey Mysterio
* Robert Roode
* Roman Reigns
* Sami Zayn
* Seth Rollins
* Shinsuke Nakamura
* Shorty G
Women’s Roster
* Bayley
* Bianca Belair
* Carmella
* Liv Morgan
* Natalya
* Ruby Riott
* Sasha Banks
Free Agents
* Andrade
* Billie Kay
* Erik (of The Viking Raiders)
* Mickie James
* Zelina Vega
