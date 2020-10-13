Updated Raw & Smackdown Rosters Following WWE Draft

The Raw and Smackdown rosters are set following the conclusion of the WWE Draft. You can see the updated rosters below, which were finalized with the final draft picks on Monday night’s episode of Raw Talk.

Notably, there were several people undrafted who are now free agents. Remaining as free agents as of now are Andrade, Billie Kay, Viking Raider Erik, Mickie James, and Zelina Vega.

The full current rosters are:

Raw

WWE Champion: Drew McIntyre

Raw Women’s Champion: Asuka

Raw Tag Team Champions: Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

WWE United States Champion: Bobby Lashley

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

WWE 24/7 Champion: R-Truth

Drafted as Stables

* The Hurt Business (MVP, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin)

* RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING)

Drafted as Tag Teams

* The Miz & John Morrison

* Lince Dorado and Gran Metallik

Men’s Roster

* AJ Styles

* Akira Tozawa

* Angel Garza

* Arturo Ruas

* Bobby Lashley

* Bray Wyatt

* Braun Strowman

* Cedric Alexander

* Dabba-Kato

* Drew Gulak

* Drew McIntyre

* Elias

* Gran Metallik

* Humberto Carrillo

* Jeff Hardy

* John Morrison

* The Miz

* Keith Lee

* Kofi Kingston

* Lince Dorado

* MACE

* Matt Riddle

* MVP

* Mustafa Ali

* R-Truth

* Randy Orton

* Ricochet

* Riddick Moss

* Sheamus

* Shelton Benjamin

* SLAPJACK

* T-BAR

* Titus O’Neil

* Tucker

* Xavier Woods

Women’s Roster

* Alexa Bliss

* Charlotte Flair

* Dana Brooke

* Lacey Evans

* Lana

* Mandy Rose

* Naomi

* Nia Jax

* Nikki Cross

* Peyton Royce

* RECKONING

* Shayna Baszler

Smackdown

WWE Universal Champion: Roman Reigns

Smackdown Women’s Champion: Bayley

WWE Intercontinental Champion: Sami Zayn

Smackdown Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits

Drafted as Stables

None

Drafted as Tag Teams

* Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura

* Dolph Zigger & Robert Roode

* Dominik and Rey Mysterio

* The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)

Men’s Roster

* Apollo Crews

* Aleister Black

* Angelo Dawkins

* Big E.

* Cesaro

* Daniel Bryan

* Dolph Zigger

* Dominik Mysterio

* Jey Uso

* Kalisto

* Kevin Owens

* King Corbin

* Lars Sullivan

* Montez Ford

* Murphy

* Otis

* Rey Mysterio

* Robert Roode

* Roman Reigns

* Sami Zayn

* Seth Rollins

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Shorty G

Women’s Roster

* Bayley

* Bianca Belair

* Carmella

* Liv Morgan

* Natalya

* Ruby Riott

* Sasha Banks

Free Agents

* Andrade

* Billie Kay

* Erik (of The Viking Raiders)

* Mickie James

* Zelina Vega