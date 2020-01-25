wrestling / News
Updated Results for Days 1-3 of Jericho Cruise: Cody vs. Janela, Jon Moxley vs. Daniels
– More results are available for the Chris Jericho cruise, Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux. You can check out the results from January 20-23 below, courtesy of Fightful.
Chris Jericho Cruise Results – Day 1 (1/20)
* MJF def. Jungle Boy
* Joey Janela def. QT Marshall
* Dr. Britt Baker DMD def. Allie
* Proud-N-Powerful (Ortiz & Santana) def. The Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)
* Darby Allin def. Kip Sabian
* Nyla Rose def. Penelope Ford
* The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) def. SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)
Chris Jericho Cruise Results – Day 2 (1/22)
* The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt) def. The Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)
* Jon Moxley def. Joey Janela
* SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) def. Proud-N-Powerful (Ortiz & Santana)
* Luchasaurus def. Christopher Daniels
* Nyla Rose def. Dr. Britt Baker DMD
* Adam Page def. Darby Allin
* Kenny Omega & Riho def. Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford
Chris Jericho Cruise Results – Day 3 (1/23)
* Adam Page def. Frankie Kazarian
* Dr. Britt Baker DMD def. Penelope Ford
* The Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & Darby Allin def. The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt)
* MJF def. QT Marshall
* Allie def. Priscilla Kelly
* Jon Moxley def. Christopher Daniels
* Cody def. Joey Janela
