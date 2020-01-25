Updated Results for Days 1-3 of Jericho Cruise: Cody vs. Janela, Jon Moxley vs. Daniels

– More results are available for the Chris Jericho cruise, Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux. You can check out the results from January 20-23 below, courtesy of Fightful.

Chris Jericho Cruise Results – Day 1 (1/20)

* MJF def. Jungle Boy

* Joey Janela def. QT Marshall

* Dr. Britt Baker DMD def. Allie

* Proud-N-Powerful (Ortiz & Santana) def. The Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

* Darby Allin def. Kip Sabian

* Nyla Rose def. Penelope Ford

* The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) def. SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)

Chris Jericho Cruise Results – Day 2 (1/22)

* The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt) def. The Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

* Jon Moxley def. Joey Janela

* SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) def. Proud-N-Powerful (Ortiz & Santana)

* Luchasaurus def. Christopher Daniels

* Nyla Rose def. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

* Adam Page def. Darby Allin

* Kenny Omega & Riho def. Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford

Chris Jericho Cruise Results – Day 3 (1/23)

* Adam Page def. Frankie Kazarian

* Dr. Britt Baker DMD def. Penelope Ford

* The Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & Darby Allin def. The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt)

* MJF def. QT Marshall

* Allie def. Priscilla Kelly

* Jon Moxley def. Christopher Daniels

* Cody def. Joey Janela