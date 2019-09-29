wrestling / News
Updated ROH #1 Contender’s Tournament Brackets
September 29, 2019
– ROH has an updated bracket for the #1 Contender’s Tournament following the Death Before Dishonor Fallout tapings. The semifinal matches are set as follows:
* PCO vs. Dalton Castle
* Marty Scurll vs. Jay Lethal
The semis will take place at Glory By Honor on October 12th, with the tournament winner getting a shot at new champion Rush.
