wrestling / News

Updated ROH #1 Contender’s Tournament Brackets

September 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH

– ROH has an updated bracket for the #1 Contender’s Tournament following the Death Before Dishonor Fallout tapings. The semifinal matches are set as follows:

* PCO vs. Dalton Castle
* Marty Scurll vs. Jay Lethal

The semis will take place at Glory By Honor on October 12th, with the tournament winner getting a shot at new champion Rush.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading