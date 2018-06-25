wrestling / News
Updated ROH Best in The World PPV Card
June 25, 2018 | Posted by
Here is the updated card for Friday’s ROH Best in The World PPV. We will have a full preview up on Friday morning and make sure to join 411 for our live coverage at 9PM ET that night…
* Sumie Sakai, Jenny Rose, Mayu Iwatani, and Tenille Dashwood vs. Kelly Klein, Kagetsu, Hana Kimura, and Hazuk
* Austin Aries vs. Kenny King
* KUSHIDA vs. Jay Lethal
* Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon
* TV Title Street Fight Match: Champion Punishment Martinez vs. Adam Page
* Six Man Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Kingdom (Taven, Vinny, O’Ryan) vs. LIJ (EVIL, BUSHI, SANADA)
* Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks
* World Title Match: Champion Dalton Castle vs. Cody vs. Marty Scurll