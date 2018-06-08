wrestling / News
Updated ROH Best in the World PPV Card
June 8, 2018 | Posted by
Here is the updated card for the June 29th ROH Best in The World PPV. Make sure to join 411 for our live coverage at 9PM ET that night…
* Sumie Sakai, Jenny Rose, Mayu Iwatani, and Tenille Dashwood vs. Kelly Klein, Kagetsu, Hana Kimura, and Hazuk
* Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon
* Adam Page vs. Punishment Martinez
* ROH Six Man Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Kingdom (Taven, Vinny, O’Ryan) vs. LIJ (EVIL, BUSHI, SANADA)
* ROH Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks
* ROH World Title Match: Champion Dalton Castle vs. Cody vs. Marty Scurll