Various News: Updated ROH Cards For February, FSW Holding Event Tomorrow Night, Free Match Between Brian Cage and Jack Evans

– Ring of Honor will be holding three events next month, including the free show Free Enterprise (February 9 in Baltimore, Bound by Honor (February 28 in Nashville) and Gateway to Honor (February 29 in St. Charles). Here are the updated cards:

Free Enterprise:

* Brody King vs. Rey Horus

* Bandido and Flamita vs. The Briscoes

* Slex vs. Flip Gordon

* Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham

* Joe Hendry and Dalton Castle vs. Bateman and Vincent

* Battle Royal (Winner receives future ROH World Title match)

Bound by Honor:

* PCO (c) vs. Dragon Lee (ROH World Championship)

* Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff vs. The Briscoes

* Marty Scurll vs. Slex

* RUSH and Kenny King vs. Brody King and Flip Gordon

Gateway to Honor:

* PCO (c) vs. RUSH vs. Mark Haskins (ROH World Championship)

* Dragon Lee (c) vs. Dak Draper (ROH World TV Championship)

* Flamita, Bandido, and Rey Horus (c) vs. Jeff Cobb, Jonathan Gresham, and Jay Lethal (ROH World Six-Man Championship)

– Future Stars of Wrestling will present their event No Escape tomorrow at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. It will be shown on FITE and tickets can be found here.

Here’s the lineup:

FIRST TIME EVER

Killer Kross vs. Funnybone

STEEL CAGE MATCH | FSW TAG TEAM TITLES

Hammerstone & Graves (c) vs. Shogun Jones & a Mystery Partner

STEEL CAGE MATCH | FSW NO LIMITS TITLE

Remy Marcel (c) vs. Ice Williams

STEEL CAGE MATCH

Death Proof vs. The Bonus Boys

FATAL FOUR WAY MATCH

Teddy Hart vs. Willie Mack vs. Chris Dickinson vs. Jorel Nelson

TRIPLE THREAT MATCH

Sinn Bodhi vs. Kyle Hawk vs. Shaggy McLovin’

FOUR CORNERS TAG TEAM MATCH

The Unguided vs. Sky High vs. Hyper Quick vs. Parada & Jai Vidal

– Powerslam.tV has released a free match from DEFY Wrestling, featuring Jack Evans vs. Brian Cage: