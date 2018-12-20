Updated ROH Honor Reigns Supreme Card

– Here is the updated card for the ROH Honor Reigns Supreme even on January 13th in Concord, NC and will air live on Honor Club….

* Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Kelly Klein vs. Jenny Rose

* Proving Ground Match: ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia) take on Shane “Hurricane” Helms, Delirious and Luchasaurus

* ROH Title Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle