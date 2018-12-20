wrestling / News
Updated ROH Honor Reigns Supreme Card
December 20, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is the updated card for the ROH Honor Reigns Supreme even on January 13th in Concord, NC and will air live on Honor Club….
* Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Kelly Klein vs. Jenny Rose
* Proving Ground Match: ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia) take on Shane “Hurricane” Helms, Delirious and Luchasaurus
* ROH Title Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle