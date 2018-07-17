wrestling / News
ROH News: Updated ROH Honor Reunited in Edinburgh Card, ROH: Honor For All Hype Videos
July 17, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is the updated card for the August 16th ROH Honor Reunited in Edinburgh, Scotland…
* The Young Bucks & Marty Scurll vs. Punishment Martinez & The Briscoes.
* International Cup Tournament Match: Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham
* International Cup Tournament Match: Flip Gordon vs. Kip Sabian
* International Cup Tournament Match: Adam Page vs. Joe Hendry
* International Cup Tournament Match: Christopher Daniels vs. Jimmy Havoc
* Also appearing: Tenille Dashwood, Viper, Kay Lee Ray, Chardonnay and more.
– Here are some videos to hype Friday’s ROH: Honor For All event…