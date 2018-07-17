ROH News: Updated ROH Honor Reunited in Edinburgh Card, ROH: Honor For All Hype Videos

– Here is the updated card for the August 16th ROH Honor Reunited in Edinburgh, Scotland…

* The Young Bucks & Marty Scurll vs. Punishment Martinez & The Briscoes.

* International Cup Tournament Match: Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham

* International Cup Tournament Match: Flip Gordon vs. Kip Sabian

* International Cup Tournament Match: Adam Page vs. Joe Hendry

* International Cup Tournament Match: Christopher Daniels vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Also appearing: Tenille Dashwood, Viper, Kay Lee Ray, Chardonnay and more.

– Here are some videos to hype Friday’s ROH: Honor For All event…



