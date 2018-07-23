Updated ROH: Honor Reunited Tour Lineups

– ROH heads overseas next month for the Honor Reunited tour, featuring the following dates and announced lineups…

August 16 in Edinburgh:

* The Young Bucks & Marty Scurll vs. Punishment Martinez & The Briscoes

* ROH International Cup: Flip Gordon vs. Kip Sabian

* ROH International Cup: Joe Hendry vs. Adam Page

* ROH International Cup: Jimmy Havoc vs. Christopher Daniels

* ROH International Cup: Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham

August 18 in Doncaster:

* The Briscoes vs. Jodie Fleish & Jonny Storm

August 19 in London:

* The Young Bucks vs. Jodie Fleish & Jonny Storm