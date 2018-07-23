wrestling / News
Updated ROH: Honor Reunited Tour Lineups
July 23, 2018 | Posted by
– ROH heads overseas next month for the Honor Reunited tour, featuring the following dates and announced lineups…
August 16 in Edinburgh:
* The Young Bucks & Marty Scurll vs. Punishment Martinez & The Briscoes
* ROH International Cup: Flip Gordon vs. Kip Sabian
* ROH International Cup: Joe Hendry vs. Adam Page
* ROH International Cup: Jimmy Havoc vs. Christopher Daniels
* ROH International Cup: Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham
August 18 in Doncaster:
* The Briscoes vs. Jodie Fleish & Jonny Storm
August 19 in London:
* The Young Bucks vs. Jodie Fleish & Jonny Storm