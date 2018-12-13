Updated ROH Schedule For Early 2019, UK talents May Work More ROH in 2019

– Here is the ROH schedule of event for early 2019. The non-TV taping dates will air live on Honor Club…

* January 12 – TV Taping in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage.

* January 13 – Honor Reigns Supreme on Honorclub in Concord, NC

* January 24 – Road to G1 Supercard in Dallas, Texas

* January 25 – Road to G1 Supercard in Houston, Texas

* January 26 – Road to G1 Supercard in San Antonio, Texas.

* February 9 – Bound by Honor in Lakeland, Florida.

* March 10 – Bound by Honor in Coral Gables, Florida

* March 15 – ROH 17th Anniversary PPV in Las Vegas.

* March 16 – ROH TV Taping in Las Vegas.

– According to Pwinsider.com, there has been talk of Mark Haskins and Harry Smith working ROH more in 2019.