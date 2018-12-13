wrestling / News
Updated ROH Schedule For Early 2019, UK talents May Work More ROH in 2019
December 13, 2018
– Here is the ROH schedule of event for early 2019. The non-TV taping dates will air live on Honor Club…
* January 12 – TV Taping in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage.
* January 13 – Honor Reigns Supreme on Honorclub in Concord, NC
* January 24 – Road to G1 Supercard in Dallas, Texas
* January 25 – Road to G1 Supercard in Houston, Texas
* January 26 – Road to G1 Supercard in San Antonio, Texas.
* February 9 – Bound by Honor in Lakeland, Florida.
* March 10 – Bound by Honor in Coral Gables, Florida
* March 15 – ROH 17th Anniversary PPV in Las Vegas.
* March 16 – ROH TV Taping in Las Vegas.
– According to Pwinsider.com, there has been talk of Mark Haskins and Harry Smith working ROH more in 2019.